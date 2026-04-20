Historical marker honors the nation’s first Black credit union

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A new historical marker in Rowan County honors the nation’s first Black credit union.

The Independent Tribune reports it’s for Piedmont Credit Union.

The bank was established in April 1918 as a financial alternative for Black farmers shut out of traditional banking.

The marker stands at the intersection of Mount Moriah Church Road and Flat Rock Road near China Grove, close to where the credit union began.

VIDEO: Parents reunite with their kids after Rowan County bus crash.

Parents reunite with their kids after Rowan County bus crash.

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