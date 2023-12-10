Holiday events closing Sunday due to incoming storms

CHARLOTTE — Sunday’s storm threat is forcing organizers to temporarily close holiday events for the day.

Light the Knights at Truist Field

The Charlotte Knights winter wonderland will be closed on Dec. 10 and will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m.

Light the Knights will close for the season on Jan. 1.

Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular

Ballantyne’s sparkling walking trail will be closed Dec. 10.

All tickets purchased for today will be valid for future dates until the show’s closing date on Dec. 30.

If you have questions, contact team@drinkeatrelax.com.

Channel 9 is asking organizers of some of the area’s most visited events to see if they will close Sunday.

