Homebuilder starts on community near downtown Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Cornelius-based homebuilder is adding to the activity around downtown Huntersville.

Madison-Simmons Homes and Communities has begun construction on Townes at Maxwell, which includes 35 townhomes less than a half-mile north of downtown. The project at 14822 N. Old Statesville Road is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Madison-Simmons is active in the area and shares the same leadership as NorthState Development, which is behind the $60 million-plus Huntersville Town Center project.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Community weighs in on future plans for local former plantation

Community weighs in on future plans for local former plantation













©2024 Cox Media Group