Homebuilder targets site of old Charlotte Knights stadium in Fort Mill for project

FORT MILL, S.C. — York County officials are set to soon consider approvals for one piece of the large mixed-use development at the former Charlotte Knights stadium site in Fort Mill.

Documents show that the York County Planning Commission is scheduled to consider preliminary plat approval from Tri Pointe Homes on July 10. The homebuilder, which has several projects throughout the Charlotte region, is seeking approvals for 95 townhomes at Southbridge, a mixed-use development by Lincoln Harris and The Cato Corp.

Tri Pointe’s proposed project is named Grahym at Southbridge. It would be built at a 30.5-acre portion of the larger mixed-use project site, plans show. The Tri Pointe project calls for 45 front-loaded townhomes and 50 alley-loaded townhomes.

The vision for the Southbridge development has been in place for years. Cato acquired the former Knights stadium site in 2012 before choosing Lincoln Harris as its partner to develop the 350-acre site a few years later. The development is being planned to eventually include millions of square feet of office space, along with other uses including residential units, retail space and a hotel. Southbridge includes the headquarters for RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corp.

