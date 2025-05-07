Homegrown BBQ restaurant adding locations

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Smoke Pit has expansion on the menu. Co-owner Joey Graham says the award-winning barbecue restaurant has snapped up locations in south Charlotte and Mooresville.

Plans call for a 7,000-square-foot standalone restaurant at The Arboretum, at Providence and Pineville-Matthews roads. That location was formerly a Chili’s.

In Mooresville, a former Sonny’s Barbecue on N.C. 150 is being transformed into an 8,000-square-foot Smoke Pit.

