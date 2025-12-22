Homeowner charged for shooting at Amazon driver in Richmond County

ELLERBE, N.C. — A Richmond County man is accused of firing shots into an Amazon driver’s car after she accidentally went to the wrong address, investigators said.

The victim is a seasonal driver who uses her personal car for deliveries.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the delivery driver knocked on Sidney Pittman’s door to deliver a package on Dec. 14 in Ellerbe. He told her it was the wrong address, but as she was driving away, detectives say the homeowner shot into her car with her 16-year-old son inside.

Pittman is facing felony charges. He is currently out of jail on bond, according to court records.

The sheriff’s office now says they’re looking into comments he posted on social media that are racial in nature. They’re talking to the district attorney about additional charges.

Amazon told Channel 9 they are grateful no one was hurt, and they’re working closely with investigators in the case.

