Homeowner confronts suspect during break‑in; three arrested in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — On Tuesday, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a breaking and entering call on White Oak Branch Road in Statesville.

The homeowner reported encountering a suspect loading stolen items into a pickup truck. The suspect, dressed in camouflage, ran into the woods.

Deputies secured the scene and launched a large‑scale search involving detectives, crime scene investigators, K‑9 units, and a drone.

A nearby resident later reported two muddy individuals emerging from the woods near Old Mocksville Road.

Deputies located 42-year-old Adam Steven High, who matched the homeowner’s description, and 24-year-old Candice Marie Daniel.

Evidence linked both individuals to the break‑in, as well as a third suspect later identified as 46-year-old Michael Ray Elam.

High was arrested on scene and held without bond due to being on pretrial release for similar charges. Daniel received a $15,000 secured bond, and Elam was given a $10,000 secured bond.

All three are charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

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