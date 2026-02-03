Prolific breaking-and-entering offender caught trying to get into Uptown hotel

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man is under a $1 million bond after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they caught him trying to break into an Uptown hotel.

A CMPD sergeant spotted Antonio Guy attempting to break a padlock off a door at the Moxy hotel, police say.

Antonio Guy

Officers found more than 2,000 grams of suspected fentanyl and over 200 grams of suspected cocaine on Guy when he was taken into custody, police say.

Guy is a prolific breaking-and-entering offender in Charlotte, police say.

He’s facing drug trafficking charges.

Moxy hotel declined to prosecute.

