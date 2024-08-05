Homeowner says she spent thousands on fence for ‘puppy dog’ but didn’t get what she paid for

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte homeowner contacted Action 9 after she spent thousands of dollars to have her fence replaced, but was disappointed with the work.

Wendy Porter says, “This whole endeavor started to have a secure environment for my puppy dog.”

She says she already had a fence, but that it was falling apart, so she hired Robert Thompson and his company, Suds, Studs & More, to replace it. She says she paid about $6,000.

She thought she did everything right. She says she researched the company, got everything in writing, and didn’t pay the full amount up front. But she still ended up disappointed.

She says, in fairness, “He did give me a fence and I can’t knock him for that.”

But she says the fence wasn’t right. Among the issues, she says part of it is not in the right spot, it’s shorter than it was supposed to be, it’s missing one gate and the other one is too narrow.

“I’m just trying to keep other people from having the same misfortune that I did,” she said.

The builder texted told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke, “I don’t respond to lies and deceit.” He also wrote: “She’s a chronic lier [sic] and that’s all I have to say.”

Stoogenke still asked him for details. He said he would provide them when he got a chance, but he didn’t in time for this report and it had been about two months.

Action 9′s advice no matter who you hire:

- Always research the owner’s name not just the business in case they change the company’s name.

- Pay as little as you can upfront, no more than one-third.

- If you can, use a credit card. You should have better luck disputing charges that way.

VIDEO: Homeowner says city knew about broken sewer line, waited months to fix, and didn’t tell residents

Homeowner says city knew about broken sewer line, waited months to fix, and didn’t tell residents

©2024 Cox Media Group