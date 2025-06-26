Homeowner’s son speaks out after massive unauthorized party at family’s mansion

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A massive unauthorized party was held at a Weddington mansion last weekend, allegedly organized by Michael Brown, who is accused of breaking into the home and hosting the event without the owners’ permission.

The party, which took place at the mansion owned by Jante Burch’s parents, attracted between 300 to 400 attendees, including teenagers.

Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to disturbance complaints and discovered underage drinking and property damage last Saturday.

Jante Burch, the son of the homeowners, expressed anger and disbelief, stating, “I was very angry at the fact that that happened, I knew when I saw it that there was no way that my parents knew any of this.”

Brown initially worked for the homeowners as a landscaper after claiming he was starting a landscaping business.

Burch criticized Brown for taking advantage of his parents’ kindness, saying, “Unfortunately, because of their kindness, people tend to take that for weakness, and that’s exactly what happened here.”

During the party, Brown allegedly misled deputies by claiming he was the homeowner, then the grandson of the homeowner, before admitting he was the lawn guy.

Burch commented on Brown’s deception, stating, “he’s a liar, number one, clearly he told multiple stories to the officers.”

Despite the incident, Brown expressed confidence that he hadn’t lost a client, saying, “I’m not because I know they’re loving people.”

However, Burch countered this by calling Brown delusional and asserting, “In fact, not only has he lost a client, he’s probably lost all of the other clients that he had gotten in that neighborhood.”

Sheriff’s officials reported accusations of underage drinking, property theft, and damage during the party.

Burch emphasized the need for Brown to be held accountable both civilly and criminally.

