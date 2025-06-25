Weddington party organizer disputes charges, says event was for son’s graduation

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of organizing a large illegal house party at a mansion in Weddington last Saturday night is disputing the charges.

Michael Brown, a 37-year-old landscaper, claimed he did not break the law but acknowledged he might have broken some rules set by the property owners.

“He represented himself as the homeowner and said he was having a party.” Lieutenant James Maye stated. “He was, in fact, not the homeowner, not related to the homeowner, but in fact was the yard guy.”

Brown claimed the party was a graduation celebration for his son and his son’s friends, aiming to create a positive environment and income.

“It was mostly teenagers and young adults. We estimate anywhere from three to four hundred people were at the house, and a lot of underage drinking was going on,” said Maye.

Deputies estimated that three to four hundred people attended the party, with evidence of underage drinking and over $3,000 seized from entry fees.

Brown stated that the entry fee was charged for security reasons. He said he strongly disputed the story the sheriff’s office is portraying.

“I never spoke to them about anything, about who stayed there or who owned the place. It wasn’t my right to tell them that, because it’s private property,” Brown said.

He also remained confident that he hadn’t lost his client.

“I’m just waiting for them to come home, just so I can continue to build my relationship and we can move forward,” said Brown.

Brown has since posted a $10,000 secured bond and plans to host another party, despite facing charges of breaking and entering, property damage, and obtaining property by false pretenses.

VIDEO: Partygoer ‘inadvertently’ killed victim while firing back at hillside shooters, investigators say

Partygoer ‘inadvertently’ killed victim while firing back at hillside shooters, investigators say

©2025 Cox Media Group