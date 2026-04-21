Homeowners to weigh in on proposed I-77 toll lane project

CHARLOTTE — The Barringer Drive Initiative Neighborhood Association is holding a community meeting Tuesday night so homeowners can get a chance to talk to members of the Charlotte City Council about the proposed Interstate 77 South toll lanes.

Recent design changes would spare the neighborhoods of McCrorey Heights, Wesley Heights and Biddleville, but people in Wilmore are still in the path.

The meeting will be held at the Revolution Sports Complex on Remount Road starting at 6 p.m. Representatives from the city and the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Community Engagement Agency will be on hand to answer any questions.

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