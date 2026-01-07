Homeschooling in North Carolina sees record enrollment post-pandemic

CHARLOTTE — Homeschooling is experiencing a resurgence in North Carolina, as enrollment reaches its highest rates since the COVID-19 pandemic.

This rise can be attributed to families seeking personalized education options amid concerns surrounding public schools, the Charlotte Observer reports.

The number of homeschooled students in North Carolina peaked at 179,900 during the 2020-21 school year, up from 149,173 the prior year. Although numbers decreased with the return to in-person learning, they remained significantly higher than a decade ago. An estimated 165,243 students enrolled in home schools during the 2024-25 school year.

Data from the NC Department of Public Instruction shows public school enrollment declined in 105 of the state’s 115 public school districts last fall, including all but one Charlotte-area district. Experts say families are opting for charter, private and home schools more often than before.

The Observer reports quality of education, student performance, religion and “moral decline” are driving this shift.

