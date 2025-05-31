Homicide detectives investigate north Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE — Homicide detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to a deadly shooting investigation early Saturday morning.

The assault with a deadly weapon call was reported at about 2 a.m. at the intersection of North Graham Street and Craighead Road.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound in a vehicle and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.