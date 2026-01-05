Homicide investigation underway after man found dead behind Indian Land store

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected homicide after deputies found a 74-year-old man dead Monday morning in Indian Land.

Deputies were called just before noon on January 5 to a parking lot behind The Designers Marketplace, a furnishings business on Yarborough Road.

When deputies arrived, they found the man deceased beside a white Chevrolet van parked behind the business.

Investigators say the victim worked at The Designers Marketplace, which, along with other businesses in the complex, had been closed over the weekend.

Authorities do not yet know how long the man had been dead before his body was discovered. A person who drove into the rear parking lot to visit the business found him and contacted authorities.

Investigators believe the man suffered at least one gunshot wound. Lancaster County EMS responded and confirmed the victim was deceased at the scene. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office also responded and will conduct an autopsy as part of the investigation. While the victim has been identified, officials have not released his name at this time.

Members of the Violent Crime Task Force and the Crime Scene and Evidence Division were called in to assist. Detectives are interviewing witnesses, reviewing the victim’s background, and collecting evidence. The investigation remains in its early stages, and no arrests have been made.

Sheriff Barry Faile said investigators have already gathered significant information and are confident it will lead to answers. He added that law enforcement does not believe there is an ongoing threat to nearby residents or businesses.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office or submit tips anonymously through P3Tips as the investigation continues.

