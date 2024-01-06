Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead inside home in Catawba Co.

Local

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A homicide is under investigation after a woman was found dead inside a home north of Claremont in Catawba County.

Investigators told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they responded to an incident along Deal Road.

Deputies said the suspect confronted them with a handgun before returning back into the home.

When they learned a woman was possibly injured inside, the SWAT team made immediate entry and took the victim’s boyfriend into custody.

“We learned there was a likelihood of a person inside being seriously injured or deceased. Our special tactic and response team made an immediate entry,” said Major Aaron Turk.

Deputies said they are investigating this case as a domestic-related homicide.

Charges are pending against the suspect, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

