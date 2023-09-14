Woman killed in Albemarle, police search for person of interest

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Officers with the Albemarle Police Department are looking for a person of interest connected to a domestic-related homicide investigation.

According to the department, just before noon on Thursday, police were called to a home on Carpenter Avenue after getting a report of gunshots being fired. At the scene, police found 20-year-old McKayla Davis dead.

Officers say the victim had been a part of a domestic incident moments before a witness reported hearing gunshots.

Albemarle Police and other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for 20-year-old, Byron Anthony Beckford Jr. as a person of interest in this case.

This incident is still under investigation.

The department says this is the first homicide in the City of Albemarle in 2023.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘They are hurting”: Woman killed in north Charlotte homicide was mother, grandmother)

‘They are hurting”: Woman killed in north Charlotte homicide was mother, grandmother

©2023 Cox Media Group