Homicide suspect arrested, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, N.C. — The Cleveland Police Department announced on Wednesday that it made an arrest in a homicide that happened at a home on Johnstone Road.

Stephan Eric Buchanan was charged with homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and four counts of obtaining property by false pretense, police said.

Law enforcement arrested Buchanan in South Carolina on outstanding warrants.

He is being held at the York County Detention Center where he awaits extradition to Rowan County.

No other details were released.

The Cleveland Police Department and the SBI are continuing the homicide investigation.

