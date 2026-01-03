Horn reflects as Panthers look to clinch playoff berth

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are hoping to clinch a playoff spot on Saturday for the first time since 2017.

Channel 9 spoke to Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn about the team’s journey under head coach Dave Canales, who took over last season.

Horn, in his fifth NFL season, spoke about the transformation within the team this year, noting that Canales has fostered a culture of togetherness.

“I wanna say just togetherness. Just being together. That’s one thing I think Coach Canales has done a good job of being the same guy every day,” Horn said.

Horn reflected on the emotional aspect of the game.

“I make sure to thank the Lord, thank God every Sunday... because it’s a privilege. And pressure is a privilege,” Horn added.

