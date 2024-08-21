Hornets accepting applications for PA announcer following death of ‘Big Pat’

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets are looking for a new voice to carry the torch following the death of their beloved public address announcer “Big Pat.”

The team announced Wednesday they’re accepting applications for an announcer.

Pat Doughty held the role for the past 20 years before he died.

“Although we are still grieving the loss of the beloved Pat Doughty, we are looking for someone who will continue his legacy – with the same passion and energy that he brought to the arena each and every night,” said Hornets President of Business Operations Shelly Cayette-Weston. “Big Pat will always be a part of the Charlotte Hornets organization, and we hope to honor his vibrant spirit in whomever we choose as PA Announcer to carry the torch forward.”

The Hornets said they’re looking for someone to bring their personality while understanding Big Pat’s impact.

Anyone interested can apply through the team website until Sept. 13.

