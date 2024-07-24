Longtime Charlotte Hornets announcer dies

CHARLOTTE — Longtime Charlotte Hornets PA announcer Pat Doughty has died.

The team confirmed the news in a statement shared Wednesday. They said Doughty faced health issued in recent years.

“Big Pat’s vibrant voice was the backbone of our game experience and energized Spectrum Center every night. He was dedicated to our team and our fans,” the statement reads.

Doughty was the Hornets’ PA announcer for nearly 20 seasons, the team said.

“He will be greatly missed by everyone associated with the Hornets organization,” the statement says.

