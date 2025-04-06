1 injured after shooting in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting near Kershaw Saturday night according to officials.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s office says that they were called to the area of Bowers Lane just west of Kershaw around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of Country Club Road.

Deputies say that the victim was taken to the hospital and that his condition is currently unknown.

Officials say that they are investigating possible witnesses to find out what sparked this shooting.

Deputies say that this shooting is under investigation and that no suspects have been identified to this point.

The sheriff’s office is also letting the public know that the scene is safe and that there is no threat to anyone living in the area.

If you may have seen this incident or have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-283-3388.

We will provide updates as they become available.

