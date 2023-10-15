Hornets announce season theme nights and giveaways

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets have announced their theme nights and giveaways for the upcoming basketball season. They focus on the 35th anniversary of the franchise, as well as the fans and their varied cultures, the team said.

Highlights include eight Anniversary Night games that will celebrate the past, present and future of Hornets basketball. There will also be a series of Buzz City Kids Day games, including a Mascot Day on Jan. 27, a gaming-themed day on March 31, and a final Buzz City Kids Day on April 7.

On Dec. 15, the first 5,000 fans will get Brandon Miller jersey T-shirts.

The rest of the schedule is below:

Oct. 25: Atlanta Hawks, Opening Night/Anniversary Night -- Opening Night T-Shirt

Nov. 14: Miami Heat, In-Season Tournament -- Rally Towel

Nov. 17: Milwaukee Bucks, In-Season Tournament -- Rally Towel

Nov. 18: New York Knicks, Anniversary Night -- Baron Davis Poster

Dec. 2: Minnesota Timberwolves, Anniversary Night -- Novant Health Foam Stinger

Dec. 15: New Orleans Pelicans, City Night -- Brandon Miller Jersey T-shirt

Dec. 23: Denver Nuggets, Holiday Hoopla -- Presented by Lowe’s

Jan. 20: Philadelphia 76ers, Pride Night -- Presented by Bank of America

Jan. 26: Houston Rockets, Anniversary Night

Jan. 27: Utah Jazz, Buzz City Kids/Mascot Day -- Novant Health Hugo Growth Chart

Jan. 29: New York Knicks, ACC Night

Feb. 4: Indiana Pacers, HBCU Night -- Presented by Blue Cross NC

Feb. 7: Toronto Raptors, Women in Sports Night

Feb. 10: Memphis Grizzlies, Anniversary Night -- Gerald Wallace Poster

Feb. 29: Milwaukee Bucks, Anniversary Night -- L. Ball / B. Davis / M. Bogues Nesting Dolls

March 5: Orlando Magic, Somos Los Hornets Night

March 9: Brooklyn Nets, 704 Night -- Ally Rally Towel Designed by Local Artist

March 15: Phoenix Suns, Anniversary Night

March 31: Los Angeles Clippers, Buzz City Kids Day

April 1: Boston Celtics, Anniversary Night

April 7: Oklahoma City Thunder, Buzz City Kids Day

April 9: Dallas Mavericks, Buzz City Appreciation Night -- Dr Pepper Classic Hornets Logo Sun Hat

