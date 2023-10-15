Hornets announce season theme nights and giveaways

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets have announced their theme nights and giveaways for the upcoming basketball season. They focus on the 35th anniversary of the franchise, as well as the fans and their varied cultures, the team said.
Highlights include eight Anniversary Night games that will celebrate the past, present and future of Hornets basketball. There will also be a series of Buzz City Kids Day games, including a Mascot Day on Jan. 27, a gaming-themed day on March 31, and a final Buzz City Kids Day on April 7.
On Dec. 15, the first 5,000 fans will get Brandon Miller jersey T-shirts.
The rest of the schedule is below:
- Oct. 25: Atlanta Hawks, Opening Night/Anniversary Night -- Opening Night T-Shirt
- Nov. 14: Miami Heat, In-Season Tournament -- Rally Towel
- Nov. 17: Milwaukee Bucks, In-Season Tournament -- Rally Towel
- Nov. 18: New York Knicks, Anniversary Night -- Baron Davis Poster
- Dec. 2: Minnesota Timberwolves, Anniversary Night -- Novant Health Foam Stinger
- Dec. 15: New Orleans Pelicans, City Night -- Brandon Miller Jersey T-shirt
- Dec. 23: Denver Nuggets, Holiday Hoopla -- Presented by Lowe’s
- Jan. 20: Philadelphia 76ers, Pride Night -- Presented by Bank of America
- Jan. 26: Houston Rockets, Anniversary Night
- Jan. 27: Utah Jazz, Buzz City Kids/Mascot Day -- Novant Health Hugo Growth Chart
- Jan. 29: New York Knicks, ACC Night
- Feb. 4: Indiana Pacers, HBCU Night -- Presented by Blue Cross NC
- Feb. 7: Toronto Raptors, Women in Sports Night
- Feb. 10: Memphis Grizzlies, Anniversary Night -- Gerald Wallace Poster
- Feb. 29: Milwaukee Bucks, Anniversary Night -- L. Ball / B. Davis / M. Bogues Nesting Dolls
- March 5: Orlando Magic, Somos Los Hornets Night
- March 9: Brooklyn Nets, 704 Night -- Ally Rally Towel Designed by Local Artist
- March 15: Phoenix Suns, Anniversary Night
- March 31: Los Angeles Clippers, Buzz City Kids Day
- April 1: Boston Celtics, Anniversary Night
- April 7: Oklahoma City Thunder, Buzz City Kids Day
- April 9: Dallas Mavericks, Buzz City Appreciation Night -- Dr Pepper Classic Hornets Logo Sun Hat
