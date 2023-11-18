Local

Hornets become first NC pro team to land sports betting partner

By Charlotte Business Journal

Hornets play in NBA's In-Season Tournament For the first time, the Charlotte Hornets will tip off in the Spectrum Center as part of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. It’s the first of its kind in league history, so the energy, vibe, and buzz are all different.

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets on Friday became the first of the state’s 11 approved professional sports teams and venues to form a partnership with a betting company — a mandatory step for a betting company to apply for a license to operate in North Carolina.

Britain-based bet365, a multibillion-dollar company that has started to make a concerted push into the U.S. in recent years, will be the Hornets’ sports betting partner as well as one of the NBA franchise’s seven major sponsors. The agreement takes effect immediately.

The state legislature approved online sports betting in June. Any company, including bet365, that wants a state license to provide online sports gambling in North Carolina must first have an agreement with one of 11 designated professional teams or venues. Then it must apply and be approved by the N.C. Lottery Commission, which will regulate sports betting in the state.

