Hornets become first NC pro team to land sports betting partner

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets on Friday became the first of the state’s 11 approved professional sports teams and venues to form a partnership with a betting company — a mandatory step for a betting company to apply for a license to operate in North Carolina.

Britain-based bet365, a multibillion-dollar company that has started to make a concerted push into the U.S. in recent years, will be the Hornets’ sports betting partner as well as one of the NBA franchise’s seven major sponsors. The agreement takes effect immediately.

The state legislature approved online sports betting in June. Any company, including bet365, that wants a state license to provide online sports gambling in North Carolina must first have an agreement with one of 11 designated professional teams or venues. Then it must apply and be approved by the N.C. Lottery Commission, which will regulate sports betting in the state.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Hornets’ Miles Bridges to take the court Friday after serving suspension)

Hornets’ Miles Bridges to take the court Friday after serving suspension

©2023 Cox Media Group