Hornets bounce back into win column with defensive finesse against Portland Trail Blazers

CHARLOTTE — A broken winning streak didn’t stop the Charlotte Hornets from shutting down the Portland Trail Blazers offense for a 93-80 win on Sunday night.

An impressive defense from the Hornets paired with rough 3-point shooting from the Blazers pushed Charlotte to hold Portland to their third-lowest total of the season.

“Our defense was good,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “Right now, everybody’s trying. If they try hard and you have a feel for the game, you can be OK. And right now, we have really good basketball IQ.”

"We were active with our hands. Cody Martin was really good… That was Nick Richards' best game that he’s played for a long time. He was so active, finding open areas on penetration. His rim protection was good and he was a presence out there.” - Coach Clifford — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) February 26, 2024

Portland was 3 of 32 from 3-point range, with two of the makes coming in the final minutes. The Trail Blazers missed 23 in a row at one point in dropping their eighth straight to fall to 15-41, the Associated Press reports.

“We got a lot of open shots,” said Portland’s Anfernee Simons. “I got a lot of good looks, and they just didn’t fall. Just one of those days for everybody.”

With 21 points and 10 rebounds, Nick Richards led the Hornets to their fifth win since the trade deadline on Feb. 8.

