Hornets’ Coby White could make season debut against former team

CHARLOTTE — New Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White could make his season debut against the team he’d previously spent his entire NBA career. White was listed as probable on the injury report, ahead of the Hornets game against the Chicago Bulls Tuesday in the United Center.

Leading up to the game, White sat down with Eyewitness News Sports Reporter DaShawn Brown on returning home to North Carolina, and where he hopes to have an impact in Charlotte.

Q: When you were a young kid, in North Carolina, did you even envision that you would be able to live out your NBA dream here?

A: No, because a lot of times, I think it’s just surreal. It’s little moments, driving into the arena running out in the front of the crowd, hearing your name called, starting lineup, stuff like that, and it’s just like you sit there and realize how blessed you really are.

I was talking to coach (Roy) Williams when I was back home. One thing he said to me was, out of his career in coaching, it was never one day that he got up and said, “I’ve got to go to work.”

Q: At one point when you’re on the outside looking in as you’re watching this Hornets team find their rhythm, what did you see with this group?

A: “We played (the Hornets) earlier this year, (in Spectrum Center), and this was before they went on their run. I knew coach Josh Longstaff. He was one of the assistants in Chicago … after the game when I was chopping it up with him and said how you could feel a shift in the culture and what they’re doing. Years prior you would play them and you just felt something was different now.”

Q: What will Coby White bring to this unit?

A: I just turned 26 so I’m like the third oldest guy on the team. In NBA years, I guess it’s old. But for me, it’s taking everything I’ve learned in my career, guys being younger than me, seeing situations where I can help in terms of using my voice, taking a leadership role.

But also, I feel like the way that they play is to my strong suit, moving the ball, open shots, taking what the defense gives you.

I just want to be a small part. I want to come in and help anyway that I can because at the end of the day all I want to do is win. Whatever that looks like, you’ve got to make sacrifices for it.

Q: Within the last year, you’ve been able to launch the Coby White Family Foundation. What do you hope that will look like here?

A: I’m actually glad I can give back to my home state. And now, I’m even closer to where I grew up in Goldsboro. I just want to be there for the kids…Mental health is a big part of what we want to do.

Q: What from your experience made mental health the focus?

A: A big part of what started my mental health (journey) was stuff I didn’t deal with when I was a younger kid, stuff that I’d seen, stuff that I went through. Especially in the Black and brown community, being an African American male, you’ve got to be strong. You can’t cry.

And that’s no knock on my family. I have a tremendous family. It’s just that they were raised a certain way, as well.

Q: At the time of our conversation today, we’re really just a few days out from your return to Chicago. Have you even allowed yourself to think about what you’re preparing for?

A: No. I’m more of a guy that takes it in the present.

It’ll be good to see everybody, but I’ll deal with the emotions. I’ll let it flow naturally. Whatever happens, happens.

Q: It sounds like you expect to feel something?

A: No. I’ll definitely feel something for sure. I just don’t know what emotions it will be.

