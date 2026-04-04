Hornets earn spot in the postseason, tickets available for fans

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets earned a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2022.

Now fans can get tickets as soon as Monday.

This applies to potential games in the Spectrum Center for the NBA’s play-in tournament, and the first round of the playoffs.

Tickets will be on sale through the team’s website and Ticketmaster.

Charlotte is down to five regular season games, including Friday night’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers at the Spectrum Center.

VIDEO: Channel 9 sits down with Hornets center Moussa Diabaté

Channel 9 sits down with Hornets center Moussa Diabaté

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