Hornets beat the Pacers 129-108 for their 8th win in 10 games

CHARLOTTE — Brandon Miller scored 22 points, Kon Knueppel added 20 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Indiana Pacers 129-108 on Friday night for their eighth victory in 10 games.

Miles Bridges scored 19 points and LaMelo Ball had 18 points and nine assists to help the Hornets improve to 42-36. Charlotte was 24 of 49 from 3-point range.

Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 30 points. The Pacers (18-59) had won two in a row.

The Hornets entered the night in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings — 1 1/2 games behind Philadelphia and Toronto.

They left no doubt about this one.

Behind a flurry of early 3-pointers — including three in the first quarter from reserve Sion James — the Hornets raced to a 31-11 lead. Charlotte shot 14 of 27 from 3-point range in the first half to take a 69-50 lead.

Knueppel, who set the franchise record for 3s in a season Thursday night against Phoenix, finished 3 of 7 from beyond the arc and also showed versatility in his game with a coast-to-coast layup.

Ball had five 3s while Miller and James finished with four each. James had 13 points, two shy of his career high.

Quenton Jackson added 16 points for Indiana.

Up Next

Pacers: At Cleveland on Sunday night.

Hornets: At Minnesota on Sunday night.

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