Hornets game time moved up for matchup against the Pelicans

CHARLOTTE — The NBA moved up the start time for Monday’s Charlotte Hornets game.

The team is taking on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Instead of 7 p.m., tipoff is now at 3 p.m. in the Spectrum Center.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. for fans.

On Saturday, fans braved the weather to watch the Hornets beat the San Antonio Spurs.

It was the Hornets’ sixth win in a row. It’s the longest win streak for the team since 2016.

The Hornets also moved up the start of that game to give fans a chance to dodge the worst of the snow.

We’re asking the Hornets how Saturday’s attendance numbers compare to a normal weekday game.

VIDEO: Hornets’ Miles Bridges talks about recent successes

