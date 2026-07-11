Hornets General Manager speaks publicly for first time since LaMelo Ball trade

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets General Manager says trading LaMelo Ball was the hardest decision he’s made so far.

Saturday was the first time we heard from Jeff Peterson since the trade was made official on Friday.

The Hornets sent Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid.

The teams also swapped draft picks.

Peterson said the trade was about setting the Hornets up for long-term success.

During Saturday’s press conference, the general manager said, “Are we putting ourselves in a position to have sustained success moving forward?”

The Hornets also traded veteran Miles Bridges and draft picks to the Phoenix Suns, for two players and another first-round draft pick.

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