NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Cleveland County Friday evening.

The NWS says the tornado had winds as strong as 90 mph uprooting and snapping tress, damaging homes and cars, and even pulling an attached porch from a home.

A crew survey found that the tornado started near Casar in Cleveland and traveled seven miles in just 11 minutes, hitting a small part of Lincoln County, and ending near Cooksville in Catawba County.

©2026 Cox Media Group