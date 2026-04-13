Hornets to host Miami Heat in first postseason game in Charlotte since 2016

CHARLOTTE — It’s official.

The Charlotte Hornets are in the postseason, but not quite in the playoffs.

The team will host a play-in game Tuesday night.

They beat the New York Knicks Sunday night to secure the ninth seed.

That means they will host the 10th place Miami Heat Tuesday.

Tipoff is at 7:30 at the Spectrum Center.

It will be the first postseason game in Charlotte since 2016.

If the Hornets win that game and the following one, they would make the first round of the playoffs.

VIDEO: Spectrum Center celebrates 20th anniversary as Hornets achieve record sellouts

Spectrum Center celebrates 20th anniversary as Hornets achieve record sellouts

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