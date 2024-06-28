Hornets introduce rookie recruits

CHARLOTTE — The 2024 NBA draft is in the books and the Charlotte Hornets have two rookies who could be key pieces in the franchise’s future.

The Hornets selected forward Tidjane Salaün from Cholet Basket (France) with the sixth overall pick and guard KJ Simpson from the University of Colorado with the 42nd overall pick in the draft.

Leaders say both embody what will be the Charlotte Hornets DNA.

“Watching film of both these two players, you’ve got to be excited with their competitive nature,” said Hornets head coach Charles Lee.

During his sophomore season with Colorado, Simpson says he battled through injury and a season-ending illness. That summer, he practically locked himself in his high school gym until he emerged better.

“If it wasn’t the shooting machine, it was my high school coach, my high school strength coach, my mom, dad or girlfriend that literally rebounded,” Simpson said. “Everyone talks about what made me jump, but I had to go through that in order to get to that point.”

Eighteen-year-old Salaün is the youngest member in this year’s draft class.

“At the workout, we were just having some casual conversation and he just mentioned how hungry he was, and part of that hunger, he’s like, ‘I don’t ever want to get back to the bottom again’” Lee said.

Salaün says he initially played for fun but his older sister, who played professionally with the French National Team, inspired him.

“I started to make extra work. Workouts, playing with energy. I started to love basketball, really love basketball,” Salaün said.

Hornets Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson is excited about the rookies.

“Tidjane and KJ were two players that we targeted prior to the draft even starting, and anytime that you can add two players of that caliber on the floor and two guys of the character that they have, it’s extremely exciting,” Peterson said.

VIDEO: ‘It’s an opportunity’: Hornets Coach Charles Lee talks day one priorities

‘It’s an opportunity’: Hornets Coach Charles Lee talks day one priorities





©2024 Cox Media Group