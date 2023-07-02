Local

Hornets, LaMelo Ball agree to rookie max extension, report says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 25: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball up court against the Miami Heat during their game at Spectrum Center on February 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE — A cornerstone of the Charlotte Hornets franchise will be staying in the Queen City for the foreseeable future.

LaMelo Ball has agreed to a five-year rookie max extension that could be worth up to $260 million, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting. Ball had one year left on his current deal before this weekend.

Ball was drafted with the third pick of the 2020 NBA Draft and earned Rookie of the Year in his first season. Ball was also named an All-Star in 2022. The Hornets star is coming off a season-ending ankle injury he suffered in February.

Charlotte announced the official signing Brandon Miller, their second overall pick of this year’s draft.

The Hornets also extended qualifying offers to Bridges, P.J. Washington and Theo Maledon on Tuesday, making all three restricted free agents.

