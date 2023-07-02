Hornets, LaMelo Ball agree to rookie max extension, report says

CHARLOTTE — A cornerstone of the Charlotte Hornets franchise will be staying in the Queen City for the foreseeable future.

LaMelo Ball has agreed to a five-year rookie max extension that could be worth up to $260 million, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting. Ball had one year left on his current deal before this weekend.

Ball was drafted with the third pick of the 2020 NBA Draft and earned Rookie of the Year in his first season. Ball was also named an All-Star in 2022. The Hornets star is coming off a season-ending ankle injury he suffered in February.

Charlotte announced the official signing Brandon Miller, their second overall pick of this year’s draft.

The Hornets also extended qualifying offers to Bridges, P.J. Washington and Theo Maledon on Tuesday, making all three restricted free agents.

