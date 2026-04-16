Hornets one win away from playoffs, face Magic for final spot

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets are one win away from ending a decade-long playoff drought as they prepare to face the Orlando Magic for the final spot in the Eastern Conference on Friday night.

Channel 9’s sports reporter DaShawn Brown spoke with head coach Charles Lee and Brandon Miller, who both said this is a team that continues to gain confidence, especially after the battle against the Miami Heat.

They’ve built a lot of that confidence through experience.

The Hornets just survived a win-or-go-home scenario in the past 48 hours with the 127-126 victory over Miami on Tuesday night, and their reward? To do it again.

However, this is for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

They’ve already played Orlando four times this season and won three of those games.

However, the Hornets are learning postseason is a completely different beast.

“There were a bunch of moments where you’re like, ‘Oh wow, we’re in a good spot. We’re going to win,’ and then you’re like, ‘Oh no, we could lose this game,’ but I think the guys stayed steady,” coach Lee said. “The communication was really good. The execution in crucial moments was great. I think the last two days have been good for us to rest, recover, eat, sleep.”

“Obviously, the goal isn’t to go back and forth with a great scoring team,” Miller said. “We always want to get a few stops.”

The NBA said Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball should have been ejected for an uncalled flagrant foul when he reached out and tugged on the ankle of Miami’s Bam Adebayo.

Coach Lee said he loved that Ball took accountability and didn’t believe it was malicious.

He also said he’s relieved that Ball will be available to play.

DaShawn Brown will be in Orlando for the game with live reports starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

VIDEO: Hornets to face Magic in final play-in battle

Hornets to face Magic in final play-in battle

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