ICE agents spotted in York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. — For the first time, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been spotted in York County, reportedly pulling over drivers on Interstate 77 and patrolling the streets in Rock Hill.

South Carolina reporter Tina Terry asked local police if they knew why the agency was there.

Rock Hill’s chief of police said it is his understanding that ICE is in the area on Thursday, but they have not contacted his office.

No officials Terry talked to could explain why the agency is there.

Driver Miguel Corona sent Channel 9 a video, saying he saw the agents pulling over people in work vans.

“I drive down Highway 77 South every day, and I’ve seen a lot of immigration agency vehicles parked there, as well as quite a few people parked with trailers, painting trucks, and workers,” he said.

Drivers have been posting on Facebook since Monday, saying they’ve seen ICE on the interstate between Fort Mill and Rock Hill.

A resident said she wasn’t surprised.

“I was kind of expecting it,” said a resident. “We do have a high Hispanic community, so it was kind of inevitable that they would show up. It was just a matter of time.”

Some have even reported seeing the agents on Dave Lyle Boulevard in Rock Hill near the Social Security office.

Channel 9 reached out to ICE via email, asking for details on its operation. We’re still waiting to hear back.

The resident, whom Terry spoke with, said she is hopeful the arrests are peaceful.

“I’m hopeful. I think that if you’re not doing anything wrong, you don’t have anything to worry about,” the woman said.

Terry checked with the York County Sheriff’s office and Rock Hill police. Neither of those agencies was partnering with ICE, nor did they have anything to do with the agency’s arrests.

Immigration enforcement is primarily a federal responsibility, meaning local governments cannot block ICE agents from operating there.

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