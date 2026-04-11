FAA wants video gamers for this $100K+ job

CHARLOTTE — Who says video games are a waste of time? There’s a big opportunity for gamers out there looking to translate their skills into a high-paying job.

The Federal Aviation Administration is still dealing with a national shortage of air traffic controllers, and now the agency is looking to video gamers to fill the need.

Air traffic controllers work in airport towers and radar rooms to navigate planes through traffic and weather, and make sure that passengers get to their destinations safely.

The FAA’s new campaign is calling for gamers to apply to work at ATC. They’re highlighting skills gamers use like quick thinking, focus, and managing situations under pressure.

Recruits are promised paid training, strong benefits, and the potential to make more than $155,000 after a few years.

You don’t need a degree to be an air traffic controller. According to the FAA, applicants need to be U.S. citizens, be able to speak English clearly, be younger than 31 years old, and pass a medical examination and security investigation.

Applications open April 17. Click or tap this link to apply.

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