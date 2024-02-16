Hornets plan big ticket-price hikes

CHARLOTTE — New Charlotte Hornets co-owners Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall have promised fans that they will invest in players, facilities and whatever else it takes to make the NBA franchise a winner.

They’re asking season ticket holders to kick in additional cash, too.

This week, Plotkin and Schnall completed a series of meetings with ticket holders who will be affected by upcoming renovations at Spectrum Center. Attendees included holders of 920 seats whose ticket prices will go up by an average of nearly 80% next season with either improvements to existing private club access and all-inclusive food, soda, beer, wine and parking — or as part of their seats now being included in the club and all-inclusive seating areas for the first time.

A small number of tickets in the lower level that were previously excluded from private club membership and other amenities — 38 seats in the first two rows of the baseline — will have to pay a whopping 225% more to retain their seats.

The team confirmed those changes to CBJ as well as an overall average price hike of 15% for all season ticket buyers.

