Hornets president stepping down, ESPN reports

CHARLOTTE — The president of the Charlotte Hornets is moving into a new role, according to ESPN.

Mitch Kupchak is reportedly stepping down to become an organizational advisor.

ESPN says he’ll stay in his role until his successor has been hired by new owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin.

ESPN’s sources expect the new president search to focus on current NBA general managers including Philadelphia’s Elton Brand, New Orleans’ Trajan Langdon, Cleveland’s Mike Gansey and the LA Clippers’ Trent Redden.

Kupchak has won 10 championships in his career as an executive and player. He’s in his sixth season with the Hornets.

Before joining the Hornets in 2018, he spent 30 years with the Lakers where he won four national titles and six conference championships.

