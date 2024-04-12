Hornets see attendance drop ahead of price hike

CHARLOTTE — Attendance at Charlotte Hornets games declined by 4% this season as the NBA franchise played in front of an average of 16,449 fans at Spectrum Center, according to league data.

The Hornets played their final home game April 9 and will end the season on the road April 14. Through 80 of 82 games, Charlotte has the third-fewest wins in the 30-team NBA with a record of 20-60.

Jacob Gallagher, the team’s chief revenue officer, told CBJ that the attendance decline is disappointing but said that the Hornets are, on the whole, pleased with ticket interest and season ticket renewals. Injuries to several top players and some scheduling quirks also contributed to the slip in attendance, he said.

“We were sold out in the lower level (for season tickets),” Gallagher said. “Obviously, attendance and show rate wasn’t where we wanted it to be. We wanted to see some growth. We’re slightly down.”

The latest sales trends come as the Hornets are increasing season ticket prices next season.

