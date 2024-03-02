Local

Hornets sign former Duke basketball player, cut Ghanaian recruit

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Duke's Marques Bolden (20) dunks as teammate Gary Trent Jr. (2) and Kansas' Malik Newman (14) watch during the first half of a regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets announced a move to sign a G League player in place of another.

Marques Bolden, a center, penned a two-way contract with the team at the end of his 10-day contract with the team.

He played one game with the Hornets in the previous contract.

READ MORE: Charlotte Hornets trade Terry Rozier to Heat

He’s taking the place of Nathan Mensah, a Ghanaian player who signed with the Hornets G League team in December.

Bolden, a five-star recruit from Texas, played three seasons at Duke University. He helped the Blue Devils win two ACC Tournament titles between 2016 and 2019.

Bolden played for several G League teams before suiting up in 9 NBA games with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.

(WATCH: Charges dropped against Hornets’ Miles Bridges in domestic violence incident)

Charges dropped against Hornets’ Miles Bridges in domestic violence incident

©2024 Cox Media Group

Lawyers On Call, March 1

Most Read