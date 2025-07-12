Hornets star Brandon Miller set to host basketball camp in Charlotte for first time

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets star Brandon Miller is hosting his Skills Factory Camp in Charlotte for the first time, offering young basketball players a chance to learn from a professional player.

The camp is scheduled for July 25th and 26th at Queens University of Charlotte and is open to children aged 9 to 14. This marks Miller’s expansion of his camp offerings beyond his former high school near Nashville.

Miller has hosted similar camps at his former high school near Nashville. The camp at Queens University of Charlotte will run over two days, providing participants with comprehensive training sessions designed to improve their game.

