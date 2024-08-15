Hornets tip off 2024-25 regular season against Houston

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets will begin the 2024-25 season at Houston on Oct. 23 and host their home opener vs. Miami on Oct. 26, the team announced Thursday. Single-game tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

There will be nine straight home games from Jan. 24 to Feb. 7, the longest homestand in franchise history.

During this stretch, the Hornets host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 27, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 1 and Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 7, team officials said.

After that stretch, Charlotte hits the road from Feb. 9 to Feb. 27 for eight consecutive away games, which will be broken up by the all-star break.

The Hornets’ slate features 19 weekend home games, including eight on Fridays, 10 on Saturdays and one on a Sunday. There will be 15 sets of back-to-back games.

