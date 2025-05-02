FORECAST: We are tracking the ever-present threat of thunderstorms in the Charlotte area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking the ever-present threat of thunderstorms in Charlotte’s late afternoon and evening hours.

Weather alerts will be necessary for Saturday for the thunderstorm threat during evening concerts at Loving Life.

A few storms in the Upstate will try to make a run at us in the 90s, followed by another complex of storms overnight.

We are expected to do it all again during the late afternoon.

The top threats from these storms will be very heavy rain and lightning, but a few will have some strong, severe wind gusts over 40 mph.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

