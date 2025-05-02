Forecasts

FORECAST: We are tracking the ever-present threat of thunderstorms in the Charlotte area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are tracking the ever-present threat of thunderstorms in Charlotte’s late afternoon and evening hours.
  • Weather alerts will be necessary for Saturday for the thunderstorm threat during evening concerts at Loving Life.
  • A few storms in the Upstate will try to make a run at us in the 90s, followed by another complex of storms overnight.
  • We are expected to do it all again during the late afternoon.
  • The top threats from these storms will be very heavy rain and lightning, but a few will have some strong, severe wind gusts over 40 mph.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read