FORECAST: We are tracking the ever-present threat of thunderstorms in the Charlotte area

FORECAST:
- We are tracking the ever-present threat of thunderstorms in Charlotte’s late afternoon and evening hours.
- Weather alerts will be necessary for Saturday for the thunderstorm threat during evening concerts at Loving Life.
- A few storms in the Upstate will try to make a run at us in the 90s, followed by another complex of storms overnight.
- We are expected to do it all again during the late afternoon.
- The top threats from these storms will be very heavy rain and lightning, but a few will have some strong, severe wind gusts over 40 mph.
