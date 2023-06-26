House Bill 140 signed in law allowing civilians to investigate minor crashes

CHARLOTTE — Drivers across North Carolina may stop seeing officers respond when they’re involved in minor crashes.

House Bill 140, which allows civilians to investigate minor car accidents, has now become law after Governor Cooper signed it on Friday.

Retired New York Police Department Officer Mark Smith thinks the bill will be beneficial and allow officers to respond to more serious calls.

“Civilians can be great investigators; they don’t have to have a badge,” Smith said. “I don’t think it would be a problem; it’s not law enforcement, it’s investigative.”

Investigators will not hold the same power as police officers; they won’t be able to charge or arrest anyone. Investigators won’t be given a gun or badge; they will have a different vehicle with no blue lights or sirens and a different uniform.

Civilian investigators will also be asked to carry around credentials and complete a four-week training course. The course will teach proper protocol when it comes to what to look for when responding to a crash.

While many people have positive thoughts about the bill’s impacts, especially on police resources, there is a bit of hesitation surrounding civilians being able to assign blame in car crashes.

“Unless it’s like a volunteer or something, or somebody just inserting themselves, but if it’s their job and they’re qualified to do it, I don’t see an issue with it,” driver Grace Ward told Channel 9.

