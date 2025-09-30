Surveillance video captures moments before deadly gunfight in Pageland

PAGELAND, S.C. — New surveillance video shows the moments right before a fist fight turned into a gun fight that killed a 9-year-old boy.

>>Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Pageland at the Blue Sky Mart along Highway 9, the Chesterfield County sheriff said. A mom and dad brought a 15-year-old family friend to the store to fight another teenager over a girl.

That teen then pulled out a gun and started shooting, the sheriff’s office stated.

Brody Langley, 9, was hit and killed in the crossfire.

Brody Langley

“These parents took them. That really pisses us off pardon my language, but it does,” said Sheriff Cambo Streater. “That 9-year-old is probably the most innocent person out there. It makes law enforcement mad, makes the community mad.”

Eleven people, including adults and teens from 13-16 years old, face a variety of charges.

Raven Nicole Deese, 35, has been charged with four counts of unlawful neglect toward a child, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, homicide by child abuse, assault and battery by mob resulting in death, breach of peace, high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Blue Sky Mart

James Franklin Langley, 37, has been charged with four counts of unlawful neglect toward a child, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, homicide by child abuse, assault and battery by mob resulting in death and breach of peace, high and aggravated nature.

A 14-year-old was charged with assault and battery by mob resulting in death, breach of peace, high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A 15-year-old was charged with assault and battery by mob resulting in death and breach of peace, high and aggravated nature.

Five juveniles, between the ages of 13-16, have been charged with murder, assault and battery by mob resulting in death, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a person under 18, breach of peace, high and aggravated nature, first-degree assault and battery, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Bryson Lee Deese, who was 17 at the time of the shooting and is being charged as an adult, is being charged with murder, assault and battery by mob resulting in death, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a person under 18, breach of peace, high and aggravated nature, first-degree assault and battery, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle

James Allen Jordan, 28, is being charged with murder, assault and battery by mob resulting in death, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, felon in possession of a firearm, breach of peace, high and aggravated nature, first-degree assault and battery, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

VIDEO: Adults escorted teens to fight that led to fatal shooting of 9-year-old