House fire displaces two residents in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A house fire Saturday afternoon has caused two residents to be displaced in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The incident occurred just before 1:45 p.m. on Athens Place near North Sharon Amity Road.

Firefighters said smoke was showing when they arrived, but the fire was eventually extinguished.

One person was evaluated by MEDIC for non-life-threatening injuries. However, no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

VIDEO: Woman killed in fire at Shelby home

Woman killed in fire at Shelby home

©2024 Cox Media Group