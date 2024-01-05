Woman killed in fire at Shelby home

SHELBY, N.C. — A woman died in a fire Friday morning in Shelby, firefighters said.

Shelby Fire & Rescue was called to a home on Spangler Drive. They were responding to a massive fire with victims trapped inside the home.

The fire was so large that a plume of smoke was showing all the way from Highway 74.

Firefighters were able to find one victim who they removed from the home. Shelby Fire & Rescue told the Shelby Star that the victim was a woman whose name has not yet been released.

It’s not clear how the fire started or how much damage it caused.

Crews were also called to another fire that broke out at the same time on Shannonhouse Street, the fire department said.

