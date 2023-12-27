House fire kills 1, displaces 2 in Cleveland Co., firefighters say

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A fire at a Cleveland County home has left one person dead and two displaced, according to the Fallston Fire Department.

The department says they first received the call just after 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday for a house fire on Cap Wright Road in Lawndale.

At the scene, responding crews were met with heavy flames showing from the basement of the home.

Officials say there were three people in the home at the time of the fire: the homeowner’s son, his girlfriend, and the brother of the homeowner.

Firefighters say the brother of the homeowner became trapped upstairs by the fire and was pulled out of the home by crews who tried to give him CPR but later pronounced him dead on the scene.

Crews say the homeowner’s son and his girlfriend got out safely and unharmed; none of the responding firefighters were hurt either.

The Cleveland County Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire. According to officials, the fire began in the basement of the home.

