2 children killed in house fire in Denver, deputies say

DENVER, N.C. — Two children were killed after a house fire that happened over the weekend in Denver, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies tell Channel 9′s Dave Faherty on Monday that the family was asleep when a fire broke out at a home on Grassy Creek Road.

A four-year-old and a six-year-old were reportedly killed in the fire, according to deputies.

Authorities said three children were inside the home at the time.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been released yet.

The victims haven’t been identified yet.

